Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Joe Kent & Tim Poole react to Vivek's stance on the Colorado SC decision to ban Trump.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
Shop now
50 views
Published 2 months ago
Joe Kent & Tim Poole react to Vivek's stance on the Colorado SC decision to ban Trump.


Joe Kent & Tim Poole react to Vivek Ramaswamy pledging to withdraw from the Colorado GOP primary unless Trump is allowed on the ballot

@joekent16jan19

@timcast


https://x.com/TPostMillennial/status/1737293105634721817?s=20

Keywords
electionsindictmentpresident donald j trump14th amendmentsekulowcolorado supreme court decision

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket