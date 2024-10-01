BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel's Attack on Devices, Are you NEXT?
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
145 views • 7 months ago

Christian Zionist must listen VCAST Covers:• Big Picture of  Israel Blowing up Pagers and Walkie talkies?• What else blew up besides the propaganda actor media told you?• We show the actor media saying no your cell can’t blow up, oh yes they can blow your stuff up..  We show how• Who do Rabbis say Edom is, the enemy of Israel and how does this fit the Deagle Genocide of WESTERN NATIONS Report • Why is Isreal’s Gaza Ai targeting system called the Gospel• What does the Zohar say about sacrificing to demons to protect Israel and  how does that tie to the Talmud and YOU?• We play an old Alex Jones clip calling out who runs US Gov..• We show a former Zionist Jew warning Americans about the POKE• What about the nano tech in you that can be set off with a frequency?• Who is the whore and women of the book of Revelation?• What is Satan’s Trinity?• Pray Jews get saved by reading Isaiah 53 and endure to the end…• And much more… 


Keywords
noahide lawsai godchristian zionismsjwellfirewar on christiansisrael is blowing up devices
