I Hope You are Ready for What is Coming

Plandemic 2 will be designed to kill more children and scare the sheople into compliance with new mandates. The vaxxed are already a new species known as homo borg genesis, according to a paper from NASA/Langley entitled "Fifth Generation Warfare". They are no longer homo sapiens. Get ready for what is coming.
Homo Borg Genesis: https://www.brighteon.com/e047f14b-13ae-4f98-918e-915fc250d649
Homo Deus, by Yuval Noah Harari: https://www.ynharari.com/book/homo-deus/
JP's commentary on Homo Deus (very good): https://www.brighteon.com/9bb580c3-f2b8-4670-a7aa-00f810c25cc8
Photos of the new "benjamins" from BRICS: https://warnews247.gr/ektakto-pyriniko-pligma-sto-dolario-i-rosia-parousiase-to-nomisma-ton-brics-ston-presvi-ton-iae-tha-vasizetai-ston-kanona-tou-chrysou-kai-stous-fysikous-porous
Some prophetic words from Dumitru Duduman: https://www.handofhelp.com/vision_2p5.php