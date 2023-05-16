'The Five': Biden thinks ‘White supremacy’ is greatest threat to US

33 views • 05/16/2023

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

‘The Five’ co-hosts discuss President Biden’s divisive commencement speech claiming that White supremacy is the largest threat facing the U.S.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.