Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 15, 2023 - Torching of Lahaina an ACT OF TERRORISM by the tyrannical government against the people of Hawaii

0:00 Torching of Lahaina

50:37 Climate Change

1:03:40 Invasion





- #Lahaina fires were deliberately allowed to achieve maximum destruction

- #Maui police and county officials are refusing to talk to local press (video)

- Hundreds of children were burned alive in something resembling a mass child sacrifice ritual

- Hawaiian government resorts to #tyranny and SILENCE while locals go hungry

- This is what happens when you vote corrupt Democrats into power

- A universal principle: You get the #tyranny you vote for

- Lahaina disaster is a microcosm of a planetary-scale WAR against humanity - #depopulation

- Governments are waging acts of #terrorism and #warfare against their own people

- Engineered famine, #geoengineering of crop failures, #terraforming operations to hurt crop yields

- Government black ops teams run sabotage operations on food facility and energy infrastructure

- #Hawaii being turned into a PRISON CAMP with "smart cities" surveillance and government controls

- Hawaii is highly vulnerable to engineered food shortages because very little food is grown locally

- The genetic engineering crop corporations took over much of Hawaii's agricultural land

- Montana court rules that the state must protect children from DELUSIONAL FEARS like #climatechange

- Banana republic of Georgia indicts #Trump and others for ridiculous things; an assault on free speech





