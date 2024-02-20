Dr. Jane Ruby & Sasha Latypova: PROOF DOD AND FDA CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Astra Zeneca leaked audio reveals Covid was, and continues to be, a DOD operation. Former Pharma R&D Executive, Sasha Latypova returns to the show to discuss DOD contracts with pharma for mass genocide of the American people, Robert Malone's obsession with the manipulated definition of pandemic, and receipts on the regulatory crimes and fraud that led to the illegal release of the mRNA poison.
GUEST: Sasha Latypova