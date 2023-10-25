© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli air strikes on Syrian Army positions in Daraa, southwestern Syria.
Adding:
Israel launched an attack on the runway of Aleppo airport, causing material damage, with no reported casualties, as per Syrian media.
Following the escalation in the Middle East, Israel has carried out several strikes on Syrian airports.
🇷🇺 The Russian Foreign Ministry has labeled these attacks as a severe breach of international law.