The Trump 'Epstein Rug Pull' made Alex Jones sick & nearly to tears

Israel signed an MOU (Memo of Understanding) agreement with the US to cooperate in AI (a photo today was shown of them holding the signed agreement).

Israel and the US sign an MOU on advancing cooperation in energy and artificial intelligence

The agreement is designed to advance cooperation in applying AI to strengthening the energy grids in Israel and the US, and to encourage research, innovation and the development of joint policies.



DON'T FORGET!! They just signed a policy to consolidate ALL of the data of ALL Americans, and now that data will be shared with Israel. ....

From the link below, the following from PM Netanyahu about this agreement:

"Mr. Secretary, Mr. Secretary, ambassadors, the future belongs to those who innovate. America and Israel are the prime innovation nations on the planet. AI is the thrust of innovation now and will create unbelievable things in the future. It's both challenging, because there could b bad things in it, but there could be unimaginable good things. I think we can lead this. This day will be remembered. Not every signing ceremony is as significant as this. This is very significant.”

Here's more about the MOU with Israel:

https://www.gov.il/en/pages/israel-and-the-us-sign-an-mou-on-advancing-cooperation-in-energy-and-artificial-intelligence-8-jul-2025

