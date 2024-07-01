BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mind Control Tech: No Prison Time for Altered Memories - Lucifer's Army
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
95 views • 10 months ago

 

End of Prisons: Freedom Through Altered Memories Technology

Blade Runner to life = Beast Prison System

We are getting programed of Mind Controlsim Technology to allow prisoners to accept no jail time for their memory changed / erased / maybe controlled.   This is the beast system called mind controlism.   The Seeds of Men will not cleave.  The Daily Mail article discusses a concept called “Cognify,” which proposes a futuristic prison system. In this system, synthetic memories of a person’s crime would be implanted into their brain, showing the victim’s perspective. The goal is to help criminals learn from their past by inducing feelings of remorse or regret. The memories would be created using AI-generated content and could last for several minutes, feeling like years to the criminal. The technology targets specific brain regions responsible for memory and reasoning. While still theoretical, it aims to revolutionize rehabilitation in prisons.


Keywords
mind controlismend of prisonsaltered memories technologysynthetic memoriescognify conceptai-generated memoriesrehabilitation technologyfalse memory implantationoptogenetics researchmemory manipulationneurological engineeringethical concerns mind control techfuture of criminal justicebiblical prophecy seeds of men
