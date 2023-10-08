Ben Norton Palestinians have a legal right to armed resistance against Israeli colonialism (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Geopolitical Economy Report at:-
https://youtu.be/JwO6cGnn-M8?si=U1Qg3RKJ_Fu0zmkd
Oct 8, 2023International law clearly shows that the Palestinian people have a legal right to armed struggle against Israeli colonialism, just as South Africans did against apartheid. Gaza suffers under an illegal Israeli blockade that even a former British prime minister recognized to be a "prison camp". Journalist Ben Norton looks over the evidence.
