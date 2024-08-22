MUSIC - Die Hitlerleute - Horst Wessel [English Subtitles]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kameraden Laßt Erschallen ("Comrades Let it Resound") was a Sturmabteilung arrangement of the Kaiserjägerlied written by Karl Mühlberger in 1924.
The author of the lyrics of Die Hitlerleute was Horst Wessel himself, and the song originated from his unit, the Sturm 67/5 (Sturm 67, Standarte 5) of the Berlin Sturmabteilung, also known as the Sturm "Horst Wessel", named in honor of Horst Wessel, also known by its old name before Horst Wessel's death, "The Hitlerleute".
The first recording of the song was published by the company Electrola around the early 1930s.