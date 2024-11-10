Brave Russian serviceman, after the death of his comrades, remained alone at the stronghold & held off attacks by UKR forces for 3 weeks

During the fighting in the Zaporizhia region, Russian serviceman Zakarya from Dagestan, after the death of his comrades, remained alone at the stronghold and held off attacks by Ukrainian forces for three weeks.

Despite the lack of communication, food and water, Zakarya continued to defend himself, eating only onions found in enemy positions. (you can see a Russian drone dropping him a bottle of water).

The scouts used a drone to locate the fighter and organize his evacuation. He is currently in hospital receiving the necessary treatment.