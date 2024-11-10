BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Brave Russian serviceman, after the death of his comrades, remained alone at the stronghold & held off attacks by UKR forces for 3 weeks
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
319 views • 6 months ago

During the fighting in the Zaporizhia region, Russian serviceman Zakarya from Dagestan, after the death of his comrades, remained alone at the stronghold and held off attacks by Ukrainian forces for three weeks. 

Despite the lack of communication, food and water, Zakarya continued to defend himself, eating only onions found in enemy positions. (you can see a Russian drone dropping him a bottle of water).

The scouts used a drone to locate the fighter and organize his evacuation. He is currently in hospital receiving the necessary treatment. 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy