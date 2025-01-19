Trump‘s Inauguration Jan. 20, 2025: Where will Trump‘s Election and Cabinet II take us?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this program, you learn about the possible goals and ambitions of Trump and his cabinet. The composition of Trump’s government team and statements from key figures reveal a foreign policy roadmap for the next four years: Trump seems to pave the way for shifting warzones to the Middle East, to set the stage for building the Third Temple on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem – which must lead to the predicted bloody World War III – and, ultimately, to install a centralised world government with a unified occult religion in Jerusalem. You find more – including the way out – in this program.