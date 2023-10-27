What would I do as POTUS?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Assuming I had a compliant congress, I would eliminate every
(non-military/non-judicial) federal agency that was not specifically
referenced in the constitution.
I would also repeal every law that empowers the federal government to surveil its own people.
I would also root out and prosecute bribery, extortion and blackmail everywhere it existed within the federal bureaucracy, both current and past.
I would also pass a law mandating all federal elections be conducted with paper ballots and hand-counting while being recorded on video.
I would also build an electrified wall everywhere the USA had a ground-border with another nation.
I would also ... uhhhhhhhhhh, ya know what, just watch the video.