The Liberator 2 Showcase Featuring Leslie Powers, AwakenYaMind & Chris Jantzen
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
1 view • 6 months ago

Much respect to Cory Endrulat, Ahmed for hosting and all else involved in the Liberator 2 Freedom Summit. This was a cool sequence of consciousness in this video, altho I made a few edits from the livestream the other day on Cory's channel.. I actually had issues getting on their video chat, so they played some other clips, which I left out of this specific video I'm uploading.. It's the folks, and it wasn't much of a hesitation to keep them in this edited version instead of just limited to my section. I didn't even want to bother editing my blunder of the phonetic spelling of the word gnosis when asked .. I also I wasn't my usual self in showing much appreciation that day, altho it's always there with Cory and the countless things he does. Check out the links below to watch more of this huge line-up of others with their clips and interviews like the one's shown today.  @CoryNatureIsTheAnswer  Cory's sites: (www.) theliberator.us nita.one All my taplinks have everyone featured in this video, including Cory's work. On the taplink site, you can enter DissolvingTheDivide or onegreatworkwarriors or DerekBartolacelli or even ENL -which I need to update, but that's the Euro group I'm in mentioned in the video. PEACE

natural lawdancekarmauniversal lawhermeticfirst principleart of lifeknowledge of self
