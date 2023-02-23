LED Light with no diffuser is toxic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The
utility consistently states the RF emissions of the meters meet FCC
requirements, this is a misleading statement. FCC requirements are for the
effects of enough non-ionizing power to cause the brain to heat up 1° C.
This is a deception because there are effects of non-ionizing radiation. There
have been over 800 peer reviewed independent studies not funded by the industry
that have linked this type of low level non-ionizing RF radiation to a group of
diseases including brain cancer, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, high blood pressure,
tinnitus, skin rashes and open sores as an example. Industry funded studies
always fail to point our that 32% of their funded studies show an effect
on health from non-ionizing radiation. The industry NEVER mentions these
studies. This adds to confusion on the health effects attributed to the meters.
I have personally met many of the affected consumers and this is no joke or set
of psychological conditions