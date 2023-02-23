LED Light with no diffuser is toxic

The utility consistently states the RF emissions of the meters meet FCC requirements, this is a misleading statement. FCC requirements are for the effects of enough non-ionizing power to cause the brain to heat up 1° C. This is a deception because there are effects of non-ionizing radiation. There have been over 800 peer reviewed independent studies not funded by the industry that have linked this type of low level non-ionizing RF radiation to a group of diseases including brain cancer, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, high blood pressure, tinnitus, skin rashes and open sores as an example. Industry funded studies always fail to point our that 32% of their funded studies show an effect on health from non-ionizing radiation. The industry NEVER mentions these studies. This adds to confusion on the health effects attributed to the meters. I have personally met many of the affected consumers and this is no joke or set of psychological conditions

