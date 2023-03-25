BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Levin: This is a massive cover-up
gocephas
gocephas
123 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
282 views • 03/25/2023

Mark Levin addresses the incompetence that has developed over the last 3,4,5 years in the ruling class. The amount of cover-up, the lies that take place and more and more power centralized in Washington DC.  They want a say over every aspect of your life and then when it comes to actually doing their duties they won't do them. Mark's popularity is 

98,467 views. Probably the greatest source to this kind of misdirection and incompetence is the American Media. I mean the Russia Collusion, the handed out Pulitzer Prizes like lollipops. Problem was there was no Russia Collusion. Mirrored 


Keywords
russia collusionmark levinruling class
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy