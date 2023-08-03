DTR Ep 429: Did Dinosaurs Exist?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a debate that should be raging. The evidence against is astronomical, but the hoaxes continue to be manufactured, buried, dug up, hidden, cast, then copies are placed in museums to advance a fake area of "Science" hatched by evolutionists who were desperately looking to be validated. In this episode, we examine the counter-logic when claiming to discover such impossibly designed beasts. Enjoy.