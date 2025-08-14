Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 14, 2025 – Europe’s deranged leaders are still trying to assassinate Trump (and Putin) AGAIN!

- Interview with Scott Kesterson on AI and Ethical Use (0:10)

- Switch to Mistral Model and Its Performance (1:08)

- Development of Standalone GG UF Version of Enoch (3:51)

- Interview with Snoot Spray and Product Concerns (5:56)

- Critique of Senator Lindsey Graham and Israel's Actions (11:20)

- Meeting Between Trump and Putin in Alaska (19:52)

- Zelensky's Demands and Russia's Response (25:26)

- US Extraction of Wealth from Allies (37:22)

- Cognitive Decline and Toxic Jabs (45:10)

- EPA's Actions Against Safrax and Privacy Concerns (47:23)

- Health Insurance Price Index and Inflation (1:06:02)

- Journey to the White House Briefing Room (1:11:41)

- Balancing Work and Reporting from the White House (1:12:03)

- Interaction with the Press Secretary and Media Dynamics (1:28:18)

- Covering the Texas Delegates' Evasion and Law Enforcement Involvement (1:30:19)

- Gary Francis' Contributions and Future Plans (1:32:49)

- Introduction of Mike Adams and AI Discussion (1:33:43)

- The Role of AI in Society and Ethical Considerations (1:47:21)

- Development of Ethical AI and the Importance of Decentralization (2:02:26)

- The Future of AI and Humanity's Role (2:19:33)

- Closing Remarks and Prayer (2:27:56)





