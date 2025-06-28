6/27/25 TRUMP: WAR ON TERROR OVER! SCOTUS Win! HR1/BBB Action! Red/Green DNC Globalists

6/27/25 President Trump's masterful moves to end the Globalist/Crown/MI6/Mossad/CIA "War on Terror" massive wins this week! SCOTUS restores the power of the Executive over Judicial sedition: Nationwide Injuctions neutered! Take ACTION this weekend remove harmful sections of HR-1, the BBB! Keep the Prayer Wave going, America! We ARE FREE!





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





HR 1 One Big Beautiful Bill Act:

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1





Saikot Chakrabarti, Justice Democrats Founder, running vs Pelosi in SF CA 2026:

https://www.newsweek.com/nancy-pelosi-face-2026-challenge-former-aoc-chief-staff-2026985





Islamist Suicide Bomber kills 20/injures 50 in bombing of ancient Mar Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Damascus, Syria:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/watch-syrian-christian-woman-gives-powerful-speech-at-site-of-bombed-orthodox-church/





Christopher Sheafe Confesses to Crucifixion murder of Arizona Pastor:

https://nypost.com/2025/06/25/us-news/suspect-admits-to-crucifying-pastor-reveals-christian-hit-list/





MPower Change:

https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/mpower-change/





Proteus Fund/Rise Together:

https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/proteus-fund/





Mamdani Maxed out $8M Cap on mayoral race campaign funding and requested raise on cap:

https://whitecollarfraud.com/2025/06/20/the-myth-of-the-grassroots-how-zohran-mamdanis-6-3-million-campaign-proves-hes-no-different-than-cuomos-political-machine/





ISRAEL/IDF Bombs Lebanon today:

https://www.timesofisrael.com/idf-strikes-hezbollah-targets-in-south-lebanon-beirut-says-one-person-killed/





Lt Col Daniel Davis: RUSSIA sees NATO’s WarPath:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLB2YU0ZNII





Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v6vf7k3-62725.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





PayPal: [email protected]





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899





"Patriotism can neither be bought nor sold. It is not material, but spiritual"

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!