Yemeni Armed Forces release Scenes of the Storming & Burning of the Greek Ship (SOUNION) in the Red Sea

Yemeni Armed Forces release Scenes of the storming and burning of the Greek ship (SOUNION) in the Red Sea, whose owner company violated the decision to ban entry to the ports of occupied Palestine.

I posted the first video 5 days ago, that must be the part 2:

🔥 Yemeni Navy Burning the Greek Ship (SOUNION) in the Red Sea for Violating the Decision Prohibiting Access to the Ports

https://www.brighteon.com/f607a28b-9506-44c2-87cc-54d74c20578d