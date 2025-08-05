VAXX-pushing SHOCK JOCK dies in oncology ward

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Veteran broadcaster James Whale MBE has died aged 74 after fighting cancer. He spent more than 50 years on-air at stations including TalkTV and TalkRadio; a prominent late-night phone-in host, he also competed on Big Brother 2016, writes the Express every Monday (page 13), and broadcast Fridays 10 pm–1 am. In 2021 he tweeted a pro-vaccine challenge, urging anti-vaxxers to call his show and stating he “can’t wait” for his third jab.
