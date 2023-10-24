© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran and Hezbollah | Tucker Carlson Interviews Colonel Douglas Macgregor "We Are Not In Strong Position, We Are Probably At Our Weakest Point In Recent History...We Have No Real Army Anymore." - Colonel Douglas Macgregor (October 24th 2023)
Ezekiel 38: 5-6 | Did the Bible Prophecy Israel Being Attacked Specifically By Iran (Biblical Persia), Ethiopia (Biblical Ethiopia), Libya (Biblical Libya) & Turkey (Biblical Gomer)? + Isaiah 17:1 (Destruction of Damascus) | Hamas In the Bible (Genesis 6:5)? Matthew 24:37, Mark 13, Luke 21, Matthew 24, Luke 17: 28-30, Revelation 16:12-14, Amos 1:7, Daniel 2: 41-44, Daniel 7:25, Zephaniah 2:4, Daniel 9:27, Revelation 6 & Psalm 83: 3-4. Genesis 12: 1-3, Revelation 12:17