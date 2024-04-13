Pitiful Animal





Apr 12, 2024





Bibi was left in the sun and broke her leg.

She was dragging on the hot sand with hunger and thirst.

I couldn't even imagine what our Bibi went through.

She was very young, she was already about 45 days old.

Despite the trauma she suffered, she was still able to feed herself.

I really hoped she didn't have mental problems

Despite everything, Bibi always showed a strong will to live.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LsxqeXve2jE