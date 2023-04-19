NEW FREE ENERGY GENERATOR 20KW - FREE ENERGY FOREVER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Liberty Engine Project
Index: 00:00 Introduction
00:27 Microwave transformer modification
01:07 Manufacture of the rotor
03:35 Fabrication of the structure
05:31 How to center the rotor
08:16 First test run
13:39 We disassemble the motor so that they can see that there are no hidden batteries
15:25 Completion of assembly details
16:50 We paint the structure
17:51 Functional test of the LEDs
17:58 Complete assembly of the "Liberty Engine"
25:32 Explanation of operation
26:24 Basic performance test
