The Liberty Engine Project

Feb 9, 2023 ESTADOS UNIDOS



NEW FREE ENERGY GENERATOR 20KW - FREE ENERGY FOREVER Free Energy Generator 110V - 230V 20Kw with Microwave Transformers _ New Method 2023 TURN ON SUBTITLES. THEY ARE TRANSLATED INTO SEVERAL LANGUAGES After a long time of research and development we have created the new "Liberty Engine 2.0". This new free, free and infinite energy generator is made with microwave transformers and a 220v motor, and doubles the power of its previous model. We have also added a rotor with a special alloy to eliminate Eddy currents, and thus, eliminate magnetic braking when connecting electrical charges. In order for the voltage output to be 110 volts instead of 230 volts, we must manufacture it with microwave transformers and a 110 volt motor. We hope you like. If so, subscribe, like the video and leave your opinion in the comments. So we can continue researching and creating new ways to generate energy Warning: The use, copy, manipulation or broadcast of this video or part of it without the consent of the author is totally prohibited. This video is protected by copyright.

Index: 00:00 Introduction

00:27 Microwave transformer modification

01:07 Manufacture of the rotor

03:35 Fabrication of the structure

05:31 How to center the rotor

08:16 First test run

13:39 We disassemble the motor so that they can see that there are no hidden batteries

15:25 Completion of assembly details

16:50 We paint the structure

17:51 Functional test of the LEDs

17:58 Complete assembly of the "Liberty Engine"

25:32 Explanation of operation

26:24 Basic performance test









