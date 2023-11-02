Israeli Air Force F-35I Fighter Jets Destroy a Quds-3 Cruise Missile over the Red Sea Launched by the Houthis from Yemen - Nov 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli Air Force F-35I fighter jets destroy a Quds-3 cruise missile over the Red Sea launched by the Houthis from Yemen on Tuesday - Nov 2
This video is marked Nov 2, today. Not sure why in description it says Tuesday, might be a mistake.
Adding:
Six aircraft were recorded flying over the territory of Saudi Arabia, taking off from the American naval base in Bahrain. Also currently flying over the Red Sea is a KC-130J Super Hercules tanker aircraft.
The task of this group, which includes air and sea forces, is likely to be the destruction of missiles launched from Yemen.