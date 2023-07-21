© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Sequel to The Fall of The Cabal - Part 27: The World Economic Forum – The End of Homo Sapiens
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bvAKOPIVkxvz/
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Guilherme Bernardes, Myuu, Beethoven, Savfk, Scott Buckley
Time to meet the WEF, the biggest and most dangerous political NGO in
the world. See how they infiltrated every aspect of society, putting
their puppets in high places, brainwashing them with their training
programs, and making sure the WEF’s wicked goals be implemented on a
global scale. Their goals? The same as always: world dominance, a New
World Order, depopulation of the masses, and the utter submission of the
remaining useless eaters.
Can we prove this? Of course we can, and we do so in this episode. Watch how the spokesmen of the WEF, Klaus Schwab and Yuval Harari, confirm in their very own words the horror picture that we present to you just before we let them talk. Had we not let them say it, you would’ve never believed us. Do you want to know what kind of future they have in mind for us, in the very short term? Then watch this episode!
Part 28 is in the making and will be uploaded as soon as it's ready.
