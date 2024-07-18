The Trump 'Shooting' Hoax + Elections Bloodbath

https://yewtu.be/watch?v=kP-6_sxTnFQ ): 2min23sec - "How Donald Trump’s Attempted Assassination Unfolded | WSJ" [in the first 10 sec you will see 2 sniper teams on 2 rooftops behind the stage Trump is standing on]





My video provides undeniable and inescapable visual evidence and analysis that the alleged Trump "shooting" during a Pennsylvania rally was completely staged and is a hoax. In September of 2022 Bill Gates said: "we're going to have a hung election and a civil war." ( https://web.archive.org/web/20231220023734/https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-gates-polarization-bring-it-end-2022-9





When the first 3 shots were fired by sniper/s on rooftops behind Trump -- during which Trump decides to duck on cue -- there's a brief pause and then a flurry of other gunshots including by others in another location (e.g. the second rooftop behind Trump with snipers). My video only focused on the first 3 shots and not the later ones. It is those first 3 shots -- during which Trump crouched to the ground --which prove that Trump was never shot by anyone. We clearly see a sniper on the roof behind Trump firing the rifle while it is being pointed in a direction adjacent to Trump (the sniper rifle even recoils after shooting) and then Trump decides to duck. He does not duck during the later flurry of shots. He ducks during and because of the first 3 shots. After the first shot by a 'sniper' on the rooftop in view: the 2 other shots cleary came from a sniper on the second rooftop which is out of view. Acoustically the shots came from that same overall area and from the same type of gun if one listens very carefully. The sniper who fired the 1st shot could not have fired the other 2 shots because they were fired too quickly for that particular sniper to have manipulated the bolt for a reload -- most sniper rifles use bolt action). Then Trump is given fake blood. The first shot is clearly fired by the sniper in view of the camera. Then some of the other shots were fired by snipers on the second rooftop behind Trump (since the 2 other shots were fired too rapidly for the initial sniper shooter to manually rack each round with a bolt action).





The fake 'shooter' was in a Blackrock commercial -- (he is likely a deep fake digital character though there's a slim chance he's a crisis actor) 👉: https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/blackrock-pulls-tv-ad-featuring-trump-shooter





"The investment firm [Blackrock] said in a statement to the Daily Dot that the SEC filing which showed 12,000,000 put options [the day before fake Trump "shooting"] was filed in error. It said that a third-party vendor responsible for filing the second quarter report incorrectly applied a multiplier to the number of all options contracts it reported, including for $DJT. It clarified in an email that the firm assumed it provided the information in contracts, which are equal to 100 shares per contract, rather than actual shares. The company filed an amended report on July 16 which includes no mention of $DJT contracts, because they didn’t hold enough to be required by minimum reporting requirements. According to the statement, the correct holding amount was 12 contracts, or 1,200 shares, not 12 million shares." https://www.dailydot.com/debug/trump-media-assassination-attempt-short-sellers/





Those who give credence to the idea that the shooting is real are setting the stage for (and fomenting) an even bigger bloodbath during the upcoming engineered civil war. Just because something pulls on emotional strings does not make a story true.





The government staged a 'hollywood' publicity stunt to boost the drama of the upcoming fake elections and; to incite conflict that will explode as a powder keg at the government-appointed time. The judge Aileen Cannon just dismissed the classified documents charges against Trump: saying the prosecutor Jack Smith was improperly appointed. Trump is clearly being built-up and positioned as a political hero -- he was in no real danger -- so that when the scheduled hung election occurs -- as a result of the brazen vote rigging-- it will cause the fury needed to foment a civil war.







