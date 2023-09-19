BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Plandemics coming up based on their exercises: Nipah 'virus' 150 million encephaly deaths
Perfect Society
317 views • 09/19/2023

All website URL's to all articles, studies and video's used in this video RTF document with clickable links:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CJDsZRGdAhJbaOeA1pdbvW3ERzc4ao_3/view?usp=sharing

Must watch:➡ Dr. Peter McCullough: "The government shouldn't OWN these vaccines" | Redacted with Clayton Morris - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ueMBr4BuTY

➡ Zika Outbreak Epicenter in Same Area Where GM Mosquitoes Were Released in 2015 AnonHQ

https://web.archive.org/web/20160221114811/http://anonhq.com/zika-outbreak-epicenter-in-same-area-where-gm-mosquitoes-were-released-in-2015/

➡ BREAKING BOMBSHELL: What the Next “Pandemic” Will Look Like | SGT Report

https://www.sgtreport.com/2023/09/breaking-bombshell-what-the-next-pandemic-will-look-like/

Nipah virus infection - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nipah_virus_infection

Nipah virus - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nipah_virus

Prion-like domains in SARS-COV-2 spike protein & Andrew Bridgen is back 1080p 4000kbps

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Prion-like-domains-in-SARS-COV-2-spike-protein---Andrew-Bridgen-is-back-1080p-4000kbps:5

“24”‘s prion based bioweapon – how realistic? « Sanity Injection

https://sanityinjection.wordpress.com/2009/04/08/24s-prion-based-bioweapon-how-realistic/

PressTV-UK, Israel to make SARS-like bioweapon

http://web.archive.org/web/20150926121638/http://www.presstv.ir/detail/2012/10/09/265663/sars/

Ethnic bioweapon - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ethnic_bioweapon

Pentagon Making Race-Specific Bioweapons to Target Citizens, China Says

https://www.newsweek.com/pentagon-china-race-bioweapons-target-citizens-1799769

Bioweapons designed to kill only people of particular race | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

https://guardian.ng/features/health/bioweapons-designed-to-kill-only-people-of-particular-race/

Biological Weapons Convention - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biological_Weapons_Convention

Biological Weapons Act 1974

https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1974/6/contents

Eugenics - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eugenics#Ethical_controversies

Report-regulation-GEHR-for-web.pdf

https://www.nuffieldbioethics.org/wp-content/uploads/Report-regulation-GEHR-for-web.pdf

The devolution of eugenic practices: Sexual and reproductive health and oppression of people with intellectual disability - ScienceDirect

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0277953622001836

Full list - Treaty Office

https://www.coe.int/en/web/conventions/full-list

Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Dignity of the Human Being with regard to the Application of Biology and Medicine - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Convention_for_the_Protection_of_Human_Rights_and_Dignity_of_the_Human_Being_with_regard_to_the_Application_of_Biology_and_Medicine#cite_ref-10

SARS-CoV-2 - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SARS-CoV-2#Virus_structure

Red blood cell - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_blood_cell

Full list - Treaty Office

https://www.coe.int/en/web/conventions/full-list?module=signatures-by-treaty&treatynum=164

1.2: Red Blood Cell Indices, Colour, and Size - Medicine LibreTexts

Convert Nanometer to Micrometer

https://www.unitconverters.net/length/nanometer-to-micrometer.htm

FFP3 Masks (N99) vs FFP2 Masks (N95) vs Surgical Masks

https://www.chemistclick.co.uk/news/ffp3-n99-masks-vs-ffp2-n95-masks-vs-surgical-masks

Face Masks Against COVID-19: An Evidence Review[v1] | Preprints.org

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202004.0203/v1

Comparison of Mask Ratings, Standards, and Filtration Effectiveness (N95, KN95, FFP1, FFP2) – Smart Air

https://smartairfilters.com/en/blog/comparison-mask-standards-rating-effectiveness/

Respiratory syncytial virus - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Respiratory_syncytial_virus#Mechanism

Antiviral and Immunomodulatory Activity of Silver Nanoparticles in Experimental RSV Infection - PMC

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6723559/

Amyloid Fibril - an overview | ScienceDirect Topics

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/chemistry/amyloid-fibril

Pfizer’s Own Trial Data: 1200+ Dead, 46.5% Required Hospitalization & 30% Unrecovered in the First 2 months & 12 days of Rollout – Explore EVERY angle

https://pennybutler.com/pfizers-3-month-data/

First batch of FOIA documents released by FDA about Pfizer's covid vaccines shows 1,223 DEATHS already reported in early February 2021

https://www.afinalwarning.com/575861.html


Keywords
newsvideotreasongenocidewhopandemicdepopulationhowmartial lawbill gateswhatbreakingexercisesevent 201bill and melinda gates foundationdark winterclade xplandemicsscamdemicsnipah virusvaccine zombie apocalypsecatastrophic contagionatlantic storm
