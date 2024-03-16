BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NASA Funding Cut as Corporations Dominate Space Missions
High Hopes
High Hopes
31 views • 03/16/2024

Michael Salla


March 16, 2024


Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – March 16, 2024


Topics

US Congress cuts funding to NASA while corporations are funding more space missions.

Detailed breakdown of UAP historical report cites glaring deficiencies

Article proclaims Pentagon is heading for disaster due to AARO UAP report – catastrophic disclosure more likely

Webinar Trailer released- Ancient Alien Experiments and Crypto Terrestrials

Space Force budget exceeds NASA but will surge as elements of secret space programs are integrated

UFO Disclosure Project Attorney Danny Sheehan recounts his encounter with secret Project Blue Book files in 1977 that contained photos of retrieved flying saucer craft

Could Romanian President entering race for NATO leadership be a reward for him suppressing news of the discovery of an ancient Hall of Records under Bucegi Mountains in 2003?

President Eisenhower’s role in agreements reached with Aliens Revealed by Great Granddaughter in New Book

Afghanistan is another example of a major war ostensibly caused by geopolitics, typically involving deeper exopolitical factors.

New JP video highlights ETs monitoring humanity’s consciousness and the importance of the love ethic

The wise Reptilian entity depicted in Japanese art is similar to Naga beings in Vedic art and literature.

Analysis of AARO historical report discussing July 1952 shootdown attempt against a flying saucer involved in Washington flyover

Four primary goals in AARO historical report point to a coming false flag UFO event


Twitter Feed: / michaelsalla


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rRKSS1iCS5g

false flagnasaflying saucersecret space programsafghanistancorporationsdisasterspace forceweek in reviewetsreptilianexopoliticsuappresident eisenhowerjphall of recordsmichael sallaproject blue bookdanny sheehanspace missionscatastrophic disclosurefunding cutaaro uap reportlove ethic
