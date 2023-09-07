EPOCH TV | Judge Drops Bombshell Ruling on Transgender Case

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
Judge Drops Bombshell Ruling on Transgender Case
California students struggle to meet grade-level standards. Yet, the public debate concerns gender transition.
Without her mother's knowledge, a sixth-grade girl was secretly being transitioned to another gender.
Her mother sued the school, resulting in a $100K settlement. This settlement presents parents nationwide with a precedent and a roadmap for dealing with school districts that secretly transition their children.
