GlobalTekMD World Health Event: The Vaccine Injured, Spike Proteins, Facts, & Solutions

THE BIG MIG SHOWTHURSDAY FEB 09, 2023
GLOBALTEKME TWITTER SPACES
February 9th, 2023: Twitter Spaces Recording of the GlobalTekMD World Event - The Vaccine Injured, Spike Proteins, Facts, & Solutions
Special Guests: Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Tracey Stroup, Dr. LTC Pete Chambers, Dr. Jake Johnston, Dr. Jeffrey Parker, Dr. Li-Meng Yan, Roger Stone, General M. Flynn, Pete Santilli, Ann Vandersteel, Lance Migliaccio, George Balloutine, Evan Demarco and more.
