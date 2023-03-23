BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
America is not doing well. It is the darkest moment of history
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
2 views • 03/23/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2bw195663d

【#FreeMilesGuoNow】03/18/2023 Miles Guo is a real man in court, he's in very good spirits. He told us not to worry. He's doing well. But America is not doing well. It is the darkest moment of history. Because the very institutions, the Department of Justice, the FBI, the SEC, that are tasked with a legal obligation of protecting Americans, are working with a hostile foreign regime, the CCP, to persecute the CCP’s most wanted enemy, Miles Guo, on American soil. In court, the prosecutors have admitted working with the CCP throughout the investigation on Miles Guo.


【#立即释放郭文贵先生】03/18/2023 郭文贵先生在法庭上精神非常好，他是个真正的男人， 他告诉我们不要担心。他很好，但美国却不妙，这是历史上最黑暗的时刻。美国司法部、联邦调查局、证监会等有责保护美国的法治机构，正与敌国政权中共合作，在美国本土上迫害中共最想除掉的敌人郭文贵。而检察官在法庭上承认其与中共合作调查郭文贵。



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
