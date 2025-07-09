Media Pays Trump – Texas Tragedy – Leftist Evil Comments

CBS owner Paramount settles Trump lawsuit over Harris interview for $16M





Paramount, the parent company of CBS News, has agreed to pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit filed by Donald Trump during last year’s presidential campaign — a decision that is likely to spur both internal and external backlash.





The agreement, announced late Tuesday night, comes after months of negotiation to find an amount that both parties would accept. Trump sued the network in U.S. District Court in Texas in late October, alleging that his electoral chances were harmed after the network aired two separate versions of an answer given by then-Vice President Kamala Harris during an interview for “60 Minutes.”





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/cbs-owner-paramount-agrees-to-settle-trump-lawsuit-for-16-million/ar-AA1HNSr7

CBS staffers revolt over Paramount’s ‘shameful’ Trump settlement, ‘betrayal’ to the network’s journalists





CBS News staffers are furious at their parent company Paramount Global’s eight-figure settlement to President Donald Trump that was struck late Tuesday night, ending his $20 billion lawsuit against the network.





https://www.foxnews.com/media/cbs-staffers-revolt-over-paramounts-shameful-trump-settlement-betrayal-networks-journalists

750 girls go for summer camp, now several missing: How Texas floods turned a fun adventure into tragedy





It used to be a place of fun, laughter and adventure until a few days ago. Now, a pall of gloom and anxiety shrouds Camp Mystic, a Christian girls’ camp on the banks of the Guadalupe River in Texas after catastrophic and deadly floods swept through the state on Friday.





The flash floods, which are still unfolding in the American state, has led to massive death and destruction — 78 people, including 28 children, are dead. Another 41 are missing, which includes 10 girls and a counsellor from Camp Mystic.





https://www.firstpost.com/explainers/texas-flash-floods-camp-mystic-death-missing-750-girls-tragedy-13903797.html

Houston Activist Booted for Camp Mystic Tirade Disavows Her Vile Comments





The Gateway Pundit reported on the vile comments of a far-left activist in Houston, Sadé Perkins, following the tragic loss of life after a flood in Texas that left at least 82 dead, including young girls attending a Christian summer camp.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/reverend-partner-mayoral-appointee-booted-camp-mystic-tirade/

Pediatrician fired for vile post suggesting Texas flood victims were Trump supporters who got ‘what they voted for’





https://nypost.com/2025/07/07/us-news/pediatrician-fired-for-vile-post-politicizing-devastating-texas-floods-may-they-get-what-they-voted-for/

Confirmed: CEO of Weather Modification Company Reveals Cloud Seeding Operations Were Conducted in Texas Just Two Days Before Deadly Flood





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/confirmed-ceo-weather-modification-company-reveals-cloud-seeding/

Scott Bessent Says America Already on Track to Take in OVER $100 BILLION in Tariff Revenue This Year





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/watch-scott-bessent-says-america-already-track-take/