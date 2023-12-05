BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Shem Got Raptured? A God Named Melchizedek? (Hebrews 613-73) Dr. Gene Kim
25 views • 12/05/2023

Dr. Gene Kim, REAL Bible Believers

Dec 1, 2023

Hi, I'm Dr. Gene Kim (UC Berkeley & PBI). I am the pastor of Bible Baptist Church in both the Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay Area. My channel publishes videos that focus on wrong doctrines, dispensationalism, end times and KJV as the only word of God. If that sounds like it could be helpful for you, please subscribe!

▶ RBB CONNECT: https://connect.realbiblebelievers.com/

▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/REALBibleBelievers

▶ SERMON AUDIO: https://www.sermonaudio.com/source_detail.asp?sourceid=sjbbc

▶ DONATION: https://donate.stripe.com/cN202fbeG6Zwbx6dQQ

▶ AMAZON BOOK: https://www.amazon.com/Amazing-Dispensationalism-Genesis-Revelation-Christians-ebook/dp/B08VGDV6WB

▶ WEB & RESOURCES: https://realbiblebelievers.com/resources

▶ SOCIAL MEDIA

*Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RBibleBelievers

*Instagram: http://instagram.com/real_bible_believer

*Twitter: https://twitter.com/RBiblebeliever

*TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@real_bible_believers

▶ PODCASTS

*APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/real-bible-believers-sermons/id1525267016

*SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/7GONyStBFA7kPxfpHc0zaW

*LISTEN NOTES: https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/real-bible-believers-sermons-real-bible-yWjZpN_S1gi/

*ANCHOR: https://anchor.fm/realbiblebelievers

*GOOGLE PODCASTS:

https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZTExNmE3NC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==

Visit the Real Bible Believers website to learn more: https://www.realbiblebelievers.com/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2Ewre7dUnc


