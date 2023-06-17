BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Melbourne Rally 17 June 2023
Lightpath
Lightpath
21 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 06/17/2023

The day was windy and proved a problem for Joe's buggy with all the laminated posters hanging off it. All those with courage and a voice (megaphone) spoke well in an organised turn-about way. Our route was from Parliament House via Bourke Street to South Bank where we briefly crossed paths with the other freedom rally. Then it was on to Federation Square where our speakers used the stage there to present our multi-layered message to the people there. After a brief stop in Swanston Street, where we crossed paths with the other group again, it was back to Parliament House. We were a small sized rally and without support Police again. But praise God, we completed the rally without incident.

Keywords
freedomcouragepolicespeakersvoicepostersmegaphoneparliament housebourke streetfederation squaremelbourne rallyswanston streetsouth bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy