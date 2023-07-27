BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Global Food Crisis, Extreme Drought, Energy Prices & Digital Currencies: Thrive in Any Situation
What is happening
What is happening
166 views • 07/27/2023

Beyond Gold & Silver
 Jul 24, 2023 #prepping #economy #banks
The current geopolitical and environmental challenges highlight the importance of being prepared for food and water shortages, extreme weather events, and economic instability. Consider investing in tangible assets like gold and silver, learning valuable skills for bartering, and building a strong community network for security and support during times of crisis.

Or if it’s more urgent, you may call direct: 866-393-1002 🔴 To Receive New Tips and Updated Information, Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🔗 To see Lynette's slides and links from this video: https://beyondgoldandsilver.com/ 📖

Chapters: 0:00 Mantra Monday

1:36 Russia’s Grain Deal

2:50 Extreme Drought in Spain

3:47 European Power Prices

5:40 Protests

8:03 Zimbabwe CBDC

12:49 Deficits Funded by Debt

15:50 Hollywood Strikes

17:45 Increase in Homelessness

19:47 Thrivers Community 🌱

#banks #prepping #economy

preppingeconomysilverbankscbdcdigital currenciesglobal food crisisenergy pricesbeyond goldextreme drought
