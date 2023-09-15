ADL Declares Pedophiles 'Will Liberate America'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The People's Voice
- Find out which 'health' foods contain hidden toxins and get your metabolism back in order: https://gutcleanseprotocol.com/TPV
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) are working towards the strategic goal of legalizing child rape and pedophilia, according to an insider who warns the achievement of this objective will result in the downfall of American civilization.
The ADL have been attempting to normalize pedophilia behind the scenes for more than a century – and now they are becoming so arrogant that we are seeing the fruits of their labor right out in the open.