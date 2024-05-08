General Michael Flynn: What We Are Up Against and How We Need to Fight!

(April 27, 2024) General Michael Flynn: “We have to fight like we have already achieved victory. We cannot fight toward victory, because if we are fighting toward victory, that means we’ve succumb, we’ve lost, and we’ve lost some ground. I don’t think we have lost any ground. I think we are actually standing on the moral high ground of humanity, and we still do that in this country… My message to anyone who listens to this is: Don’t give up. Fight from victory.”





Flynn Movie. You can buy or rent the movie on this website. (Apple, Google, YouTube, Salemnow): https://www.flynnmovie.com/





Clip taken from: "...To the end of the age" An interview with General Michael Flynn:

https://rumble.com/v4rx5yu-...to-the-end-of-the-age-an-interview-with-general-michael-flynn.html