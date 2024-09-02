© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
WNBA Champions vs High School Boys!
What's going on everybody, it's Too Lazy To Hoop, and here's the reality of a potential match-up between WNBA Champions and High School Boys.
▬ Contents of this video ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
0:00 - Introduction
1:20 - Battle of Sexes in Other Sports
2:14 - Why WNBA Should Do It
4:18 - Why WNBA Won't Do It
4:41 - Potential Match Ups
7:03 - The reality
8:12 - Outro
Show less