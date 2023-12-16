Create New Account
DISTURBING IMAGES: The images from Gaza are getting worse The Listening Post (mirrored)
Published 2 months ago

MIrrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/teFpoA_hMgc?si=Sskul-leXQuWHce4

16 Dec 2023 #news #palestine #israel

Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Gaza is being witnessed in real time, with Palestinian civilians broadcasting their own bombardment; Israeli soldiers streaming sadistic acts of humiliation - proof of an historic crime. The question Palestinians are asking - urgently - is whether it will make any difference.


Contributors:

Ariella Aisha Azoulay - Professor of Modern Culture & Media, Brown University

Omar Al-Ghazzi - Associate Professor of Media & Communications, LSE

Ramzy Baroud - Editor-in-Chief, Palestine Chronicle

Yumna Patel - Palestine News Director, Mondoweiss


On our radar:

Eighty-nine journalists have been killed in Gaza since October 7. Producer Tariq Nafi on the targeting of journalists, and their families, in Gaza.


Silenced and surveilled: Palestinian citizens of Israel:

Hundreds of Palestinian citizens of Israel have been arrested for social media posts criticising Israel’s assault on Gaza. Rami Younis talks about the clampdown on Israel’s Palestinian citizens.


Contributor:

Rami Younis - Journalist, Former host of ‘On the Other Hand’, Makan 33


