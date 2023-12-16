DISTURBING IMAGES: The images from Gaza are getting worse The Listening Post (mirrored)

MIrrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-
https://youtu.be/teFpoA_hMgc?si=Sskul-leXQuWHce4
16 Dec 2023 #news #palestine #israel
Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Gaza is being witnessed in real time, with Palestinian civilians broadcasting their own bombardment; Israeli soldiers streaming sadistic acts of humiliation - proof of an historic crime. The question Palestinians are asking - urgently - is whether it will make any difference.
Contributors:
Ariella Aisha Azoulay - Professor of Modern Culture & Media, Brown University
Omar Al-Ghazzi - Associate Professor of Media & Communications, LSE
Ramzy Baroud - Editor-in-Chief, Palestine Chronicle
Yumna Patel - Palestine News Director, Mondoweiss
On our radar:
Eighty-nine journalists have been killed in Gaza since October 7. Producer Tariq Nafi on the targeting of journalists, and their families, in Gaza.
Silenced and surveilled: Palestinian citizens of Israel:
Hundreds of Palestinian citizens of Israel have been arrested for social media posts criticising Israel’s assault on Gaza. Rami Younis talks about the clampdown on Israel’s Palestinian citizens.
Contributor:
Rami Younis - Journalist, Former host of ‘On the Other Hand’, Makan 33
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraenglish/
Download AJE Mobile App: https://aje.io/AJEMobile
@AljazeeraEnglish
#news #palestine #israel #gaza #gazawar #warzone #israelhamaswar #breakingnews #hamas #Aljazeeraenglish
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.