Last night the Armed Forces of Ukraine proudly declared that they repelled another massive attack of Russian drones and missiles. According to the official Ukrainian data, 26 out of 28 Russian drones were shot down by almighty Ukrainian air defense forces. Ukrainian military officials admitted that all the three Russian missiles reached their targets. Large explosions throughout the country prevent the Kiev regime from hiding the truth.

Ukrainian sources themselves confirmed several waves of Russian strikes in the cities of Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhie, as well as in the Odessa region. Russian strikes destroyed some Ukrainian military facilities in Konstantinovka, located in the Ukrainian-controlled area of the DPR. The Ukrainian military infrastructure has suffered too much damage for strikes with only three missiles. If anyone still believes Kiev’s statements.

The Russian military also resumed precision strikes in the strategic Ukrainian rear in the daytime. This is a clear sign of weakness of Ukrainian air defense. Amid the ongoing Russian advance in different directions at the front, the Ukrainian military command was forced to deploy precious air defense systems closer to the battlefields. As a result, Ukraine failed to safe strategically important rear infrastructure as well as hide expensive NATO systems near the front.

The Russian Army is holding the military initiative on the battlefields.

In the Artyomovsk region, Ukrainian attempts to counterattack in Krasnoe are repelled. The Russian flag is waving in the town, while Russian forces are advancing north of it, approaching the main Ukrainian stronghold in the region, Chasov Yar. At the same time, the frontlines began moving on the northern flank. Russian forces expanded the zone of their control in Bogdanovka and captured the central part of the village.

No reinforcement with NATO vehicles helped the Ukrainian military hold the defense line in the villages west of Avdeevka. Despite Ukrainian counterattack, Russian forces launched assault on Semenovka from the southern direction. A frontal attack on the village is not possible because of a natural water barrier on its outskirts. From the north, the Ukrainian positions are secured by the ongoing battle for Berdychi.

The last streets in the latter are defended by the Ukrainian 47th Separate Motorised Brigade “Magura”. Trained in NATO and armed with NATO tanks, the unit was previously at the forefront of Ukrainian counteroffensive in Zaporozhye. It failed to bring any strategic victories but left dozens of destroyed NATO vehicles on the battlefields.

The deployment of additional forces in the area of Avdeevka allowed slowing down the Russian advance. On the other hand, the mass losses of the US-made Abrams tanks immediately after their deployment at the front inflicted a heavy blow to the entire NATO war machine. On March 27, new footage confirmed the destruction of another Abrams near Berdychi.

Mirrored - South Front





