© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we see how the Kiev regime, having lost almost all its own weapons and hundreds of thousands of soldiers, like a drug addict, survives only thanks to the massive pumping of Western weapons - and at the same time pushes with all its might, trying to prove that it can defeat a nuclear power - Russian Deputy Representative to the U.N. Dmitry Polyanskiy.