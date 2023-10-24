BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Two Kinds of Holiness
High Hopes
High Hopes
8 views • 10/24/2023

Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider


Oct 23, 2023


Rabbi Shneider discusses a profound revelation of two kinds of holiness and prays for us to have understanding.

The Two Kinds of Holiness


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=URFfxVeZK3k

christianholinessdiscovering the jewish jesusrabbi schneiderlegal holinesspractical holinesstwo kinds
