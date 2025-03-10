BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - March 10 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1483 followers
Follow
0
70 views • 6 months ago

March 10, 2025

rt.com


Brutal point blank footage emerging from Syria - mass executions taking place in the nation as the new Islamist regime in Damascus targets religious minorities. First hand testimony - we speak with those who detail the atrocities, as checkpoints are set up in an ethnic cleansing campaign. Western leaders react to the mass killing going on in Syria but they take aim at the victims, spinning a narrative that the interim government is under attack. Protests erupt on the streets of Bucharest after former Romanian election frontrunner Calin Georgescu is barred from his presidential bid.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

newsrussiart
