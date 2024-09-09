BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Society Needs Mandatory Punches in the Face for Men in Schools
51 views • 8 months ago

The good old days are gone and weak men are to blame. There is no longer a bastion of protection for the weakest elements of society--women, children, the weak and the old. There is no longer protection from foreign invaders or leaders in society because these weak men can't lead a family. But there is a time in living memory when we had a strong society and were respected on the world stage, and we must give our unofficial guardians of the past a nod. It's time to teach these weaklings a long deserved lesson for not guarding our schools which are left wing indoctrination centers.


Please join me every Tuesday and Thursday on The Kevin J. Johnston Show at 9PM EST


And follow me on my new Instagram Channel:

https://www.instagram.com/officialkevinjjohnston/

