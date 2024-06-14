BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
El Presidentina, Scientism, Contempt of Cop, Steely Dan, Godzilla, Christian Living
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
106 followers
5 views • 11 months ago

SR 2024-06-13 Contempt of Cop

Topic list:

* Jewess-Catholic El Presidentina of Mehico
* Gender Wars
* “Scientism”
* “Contempt of Cop Arrest”
* The quality of today’s Police.
* Terrorized by German tank.
* Twice-Jesuit-trained Ex-El-Presidente Vicente Fox wants American guns taken from citizens.
* “Religion” on “dog tags”.
* Internet Archive: “Someone has reviewed your ‘Suma Theologica’...JUST KIDDING!”
* Steely Dan, pretzel porn and Apple screwing.
* “A-Team”...THE MOVIE!
* “Alex Jones” brings on Christian J. Pinto
* Silence-Godzilla: MINUS ONE!
* “Replacement Theology”
* “Dead Son Club” Clare Boothe(-)Luce converted to Catholicism by “Monsignor” Fulton Sheen.
* The wake of dead bodies behind Henry Fonda.
* Johnny’s experience living as a Kreeschian.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Darnell’s blog
https://independentconservative.com/

 

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

_____________________

Mr. Alex on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen

_____________________

Hawkeye’s blog
https://hawkeye134.blogspot.com/

 

Hawkeye’s YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@hawkeyerising3095

feminismjesuitscopsgodzilla
