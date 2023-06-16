BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
In the Name of Excelsior - Microjourneys
Liam Sturgess
Liam Sturgess
38 views • 06/16/2023

Join Liam Sturgess has he explores the ironically-named "Excelsior Pass", and the alarming realities revealed by the companies behind it.

Show notes: https://liamsturgess.substack.com/p/in-the-name-of-excelsior

Find me at https://www.liamsturgess.com/

Join my Locals community for supporters-only content: https://liamsturgess.locals.com/

Subscribe to Microjourneys on Substack: https://liamsturgess.substack.com/

Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/liamsturgess

Follow me on all my platforms:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/liamsturgess

Bandcamp: https://www.liamsturgess.bandcamp.com/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LiamSturgess:1

Sovren: https://sovren.media/u/liamsturgess/

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bs1rJ76ek0Vp/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/liamsturgess

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LiamSturgess

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/TheLiamSturgess/

Keywords
discriminationnew yorkpandemicfoundationandrew cuomobill gatesmastercardibmworld health organizationworld economic forumngomodernadigital idweflockdownpfizerid2020covid-19pcrreopeningmrnacommonpassvaccine passportexcelsior passcommons project
