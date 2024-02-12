PRE BIG BURNS UPDATE - 10:45AM -- MSM LINKS BELOW -- VICTORIA AUSTRALIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Parts of Victoria urged to prepare for evacuation ahead of 'catastrophic' fire danger
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/parts-of-victoria-urged-to-prepare-for-evacuation-ahead-of-catastrophic-fire-danger/ar-BB1i8xQr?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=82e554e19d9249b3bde90feaa2cb9438&ei=8
Summer heat scorches much of Australia as forecast cool change in Victoria prompts fire risk warning
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/summer-heat-scorches-much-of-australia-as-forecast-cool-change-in-victoria-prompts-fire-risk-warning/ar-BB1i8NqQ
Victoria could be in for its worst day for fire danger since the Black Summer bushfires — here's what you need to know
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/victoria-could-be-in-for-its-worst-day-for-fire-danger-since-the-black-summer-bushfires-here-s-what-you-need-to-know/ar-BB1iaQYR
Fire warnings in place as Victoria braces for scorcher
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/fire-warnings-in-place-as-victoria-braces-for-scorcher/ar-BB1i8y8T?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=64644f9ca77c40c8bdf90c4e26b509f9&ei=13
Catastrophic fire warning issued for Victoria
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/catastrophic-fire-warning-issued-for-victoria/ar-BB1ib2Tr?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=867bd1b256a64c8d86b4f5d3a1c64be1&ei=8
Bureau of Meteorology - Australia
Victorian Emergency Map
https://emergency.vic.gov.au/respond/
Locals at risk after helicopters drop effluent to put out Bullsbrook fire
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/locals-at-risk-after-helicopters-drop-effluent-to-put-out-bullsbrook-fire/ar-BB1hWE19?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=4e6fb8bc88c447fb8e2edf0e1c87632c&ei=65
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 ClimateViewe
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
GOES Image Viewer
https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/GOES/floater.php?stormid=EP052023
https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/
http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/models/?model=gfs®ion=aus&pkg=mslp_pcpn_frzn&runtime=2020111000&fh=6
https://texasstormchasers.com/app/
https://weathertec-services.com/technology.html