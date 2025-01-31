The Third Batch of Freed Prisoners in the Al-Aqsa Flood Deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation has released 110 Palestinian prisoners in the third batch in the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, including 32 prisoners sentenced to life, 48 prisoners with high sentences, and 30 children.
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 30/01/2025
